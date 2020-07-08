Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 08 July 2020 05:21 PM

Over 200 Health Workers Infected with Coronavirus in Kirkuk: Official

More than 200 people working in Kirkuk’s health sector have so far been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, said an official source.

Director of infectious diseases center at Kirkuk health department, Munzir Numan, told BasNews on Wednesday that two health workers have died of the novel virus in the disputed Kurdish province.

The majority of the infections are due to the direct and constant contact of the health workers with the infected people, Numan added.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic disease, 1,727 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kirkuk, from which 90 people have died.

There are 907 active cases in the hospitals of Kirkuk now, according to the official records.
