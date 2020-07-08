Syria: Car Bomb Kills 6 in Turkish-controlled Town

A car bomb blast killed at least six people in the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, which is under the control of Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Islamist rebels.



Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the explosion occurred on Tuesday at Al-Firn roundabout in the center of Tel Abyad, also known as Gire Sipi in Kurdish.



Three children were among the dead, the monitoring group confirmed, noting that the other three could not be identified as the bodies were dismembered due to the powerful explosion.



Other reports said at least 15 people were also injured by the blast.

