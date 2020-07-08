Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 08 July 2020 04:25 PM

Saudi officials call on international community to 'take firm' stand against Iran

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on the International community to “deal seriously with the nuclear and ballistic programs being developed by Iran" and to take appropriate measures to extend the UN arms embargo on the country.


According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the call was made during a cabinet meeting to review the U.N. Security Council's discussion of a report on Iran's alleged involvement in missile attacks against the Saudis.


The call was also made in a statement sent to Russian media on Tuesday by the Saudi Ambassador to Moscow. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi who cited Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi territory as evidence of Iran's danger for the region and the world. The statement said the international community should put pressure on the Iranian regime to stop its "hostile foreign policy" and "support of terrorism".


Speaking to China's CGTN America on July 6, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the U.N., said extending the arms embargo on Iran was urgently required. Al-Maouallimi has called the nuclear deal with Iran "has proven itself to be faulty and full of holes". He also said Saudi Arabia is seeking to convince Russia and China to support the extension of the embargo.


He also said it is about time to review the nuclear deal in its entirety and to consider all options against Iran including an arms embargo.


Russia and China have objected to extending the embargo on Iran which is set to end in October. Iranian officials have not yet commented on the call to the international community made by Saudi Arabia.

