Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 08 July 2020 02:06 AM

WHO acknowledges 'evidence emerging' of airborne spread of COVID-19

4
The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged “evidence emerging” of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the global body to update its guidance on how the respiratory disease passes between people.

“We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, told a news briefing.

The WHO has previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

But in an open letter to the Geneva-based agency, published on Monday in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, 239 scientists in 32 countries outlined evidence that they say shows floating virus particles can infect people who breathe them in.

Because those smaller exhaled particles can linger in the air, the scientists in the group had been urging WHO to update its guidance.

“We wanted them to acknowledge the evidence,” said Jose Jimenez, a chemist at the University of Colorado who signed the paper.

A logo is pictured
Related Stories
Read
4243c615e33e7b37b09072640e7f9b75_L

Iran Reports over 220 New COVID-19 Deaths 11 July 2020 01:45 AM

riyadh

Saudi Arabia reports 3,159 new coronavirus cases, 51 new deaths 10 July 2020 06:08 PM

exp

IRGC fails to stop Iran explosions: Jerusalem Post 10 July 2020 06:03 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 250K since crisis started 09 July 2020 11:02 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Tehran denies seizure of Iranian weapons shipment to Yemeni rebels 09 July 2020 08:58 PM

Syrian army

Syria condemned by chemical weapons body for use of sarin, chlorine 09 July 2020 08:44 PM

53c58643-b893-4fa6-9880-1e6e3e5e78d3_16x9_600x338

Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis 09 July 2020 07:24 PM

2181641-585429604

Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister 09 July 2020 05:58 PM

Comments