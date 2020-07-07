Iraqi Kurdistan reports biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases to date

495 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday.



According to the ministry 216 people in Sulaimani province, 186 in Erbil, 59 in Germiyan administration, 25 in Duhok, and 9 in Halabja.have tested positive for coronavirus.

The ministry statement also said that 8 coronavirus patients have died in Iraqi Kurdistan, 5 in Sulaimani, 1 in Erbil and 2 in Germiyan administration.

Sulaimani province has recorded the highest number of cases and deaths in Iraqi Kurdistan since March 1.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 8,134 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan. A total of 2,868 patients have recovered, and 271 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization WHO has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic. The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 11,500,302 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 535,759 confirmed deaths, according to WHO.