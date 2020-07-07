Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 07 July 2020
Breaking
Iraqi PM vows to bring Hisham al-Hashemi's killers to justice Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 07 July 2020 02:40 PM

Iran condemns assassination of Iraqi counter-terrorism expert in Baghdad

85e18730-f87a-4252-995f-4c70d8b832b5_16x9_600x338
The Iranian Embassy in Baghdad condemned, in a statement on Monday,  the assassination of Iraqi historian and researcher of jihadi groups, Hisham al-Hashimi in Baghdad.

"We condemn the criminal action of the assassination of Hisham al-Hashimi, expert of Iraqi security issues, and other elite of the country," the statement of the embassy said.

Hashimi had recently received threats from Iran-backed armed militias in Iraq and had criticized their conduct. He also backed Iraqi protesters who since last October have been demanding an end to mismanagement by consecutive governments backed by Iran and its influence in Iraq.

“Undoubtedly, the aim of the supporters and perpetrators of such operations is to undermine stability and security in Iraq, incite sedition and rift among the nation's sons, and restore violence in the country,” the statement said and underlined that Iran supported stability and security in Iraq.

Hisham al-Hashemi, 47, was an internationally recognized expert on ISIS and other jihadi groups in Iraq. He was shot dead in front of his house in Zeyouneh district of Baghdad on Monday by three gunmen on motorcycles after reportedly having received threats.

Al-Hashemi served as an advisor to the former Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.
Related Stories
Read
pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Middle East countries want Iran's arms embargo extended, Pompeo says 07 July 2020 02:04 PM

Hijab in Iran

Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19 07 July 2020 01:58 PM

flag

Trump slams 'violent mobs' taking place in Democrat-run cities 06 July 2020 04:58 PM

trump bp

Trump: China caused great damage to US, world 06 July 2020 04:55 PM

Iran explosion

Iran says incident at nuclear site could slow boost to enrichment 06 July 2020 03:28 PM

satellite

Israel launches new spy satellite to 'monitor Iran' 06 July 2020 03:23 PM

hagia sofia

Russian church leader says calls to turn Hagia Sophia into mosque threaten Christianity 06 July 2020 02:55 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's hardline lawmakers move to summon Rouhani - Tasnim 06 July 2020 02:45 PM

Comments