Iran condemns assassination of Iraqi counter-terrorism expert in Baghdad

The Iranian Embassy in Baghdad condemned, in a statement on Monday, the assassination of Iraqi historian and researcher of jihadi groups, Hisham al-Hashimi in Baghdad.



"We condemn the criminal action of the assassination of Hisham al-Hashimi, expert of Iraqi security issues, and other elite of the country," the statement of the embassy said.



Hashimi had recently received threats from Iran-backed armed militias in Iraq and had criticized their conduct. He also backed Iraqi protesters who since last October have been demanding an end to mismanagement by consecutive governments backed by Iran and its influence in Iraq.



“Undoubtedly, the aim of the supporters and perpetrators of such operations is to undermine stability and security in Iraq, incite sedition and rift among the nation's sons, and restore violence in the country,” the statement said and underlined that Iran supported stability and security in Iraq.



Hisham al-Hashemi, 47, was an internationally recognized expert on ISIS and other jihadi groups in Iraq. He was shot dead in front of his house in Zeyouneh district of Baghdad on Monday by three gunmen on motorcycles after reportedly having received threats.



Al-Hashemi served as an advisor to the former Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.