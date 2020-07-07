Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 07 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 07 July 2020 02:04 PM

Middle East countries want Iran's arms embargo extended, Pompeo says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, July 6, that Middle Eastern countries demand to extend Iran's arms embargo, and the United Nations Security Council should listen to them.


Citing a remark by Pompeo, the State Department said, "from Israel to the [Arabian] Gulf, countries in the Middle East - who are most exposed to Iran's predations – are speaking with one voice: Extend the arms embargo. UNSC has a responsibility to listen to them."


Based on the Security Council Resolution 2231 of 2015, Iran's international arms embargo expires on October 18, in less than four months. The resolution was adopted at the conclusion of negotiations between Iran and world powers to limit its nuclear program.


Meanwhile, the United States has presented the draft of a resolution, calling the international body to extend the embargo.


In recent weeks, U.S. officials have been in extensive talks with European partners to secure their support for their proposed resolution to extend the arms embargo indefinitely.


However, both China and Russia have veto power in the UN Security Council and have already stated their opposition to the extension of Iran's arms embargo.

