Iraqi Security Analyst Hashemi Assassinated in Baghdad

Iraqi security analyst Hisham al-Hashemi was assassinated by IMIS militia in the capital Baghdad on Monday, according to our sources.



The Iraqi security analyst was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injures before receiving any treatment, the source noted.



The 47-year-old analyst had lately criticized the pro-Iranian militias for their attacks on the fortified Green Zone where the government offices and US embassy are located.



However, no sides have yet claimed responsibility for the assassination with no groups immediately being blamed for it either.