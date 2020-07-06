Erbil Security Forces Seize 40kg of Illegal Drugs before Shipping Abroad

Security forces in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil on Monday announced the seizure of 40 kilograms of illegal drugs prepared to be shipped abroad, a statement said.



The Anti-drug Directorate said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by BasNews, that following the gathering of accurate intelligence information on the shipment in the capital city, the forces were able to arrest four people who had planned to ship the illicit drugs to a foreign country.



It was not clear to which country the drugs were prepared for, but according to the statement, the four suspects were attempting to use the Kurdistan Region as a transit for the illegal shipment.



This comes a day after the directorate said that the security forces in Erbil arrested a drug dealer in possession of a great amount of drugs, four handguns, and other related devices.

