Kadhimi to Visit Washington for US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue: MP

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will visit Washington in the near future to prolong the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, said an Iraqi lawmaker.



The Iraqi prime minister will also discuss the future framework for the US military in Iraq, MP Amer Fayyadh told Shafaq News.



However, the MP said the exact date of Kadhimi’s trip is not set yet.



The Iraqi PM will then head to Europe for a multiple official state visits and discussions on Iraq relations with European countries.