Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 July 2020 06:45 PM

Turkey, Russia, Iran Planning to Push Kurds Out of Several Strategic Towns in NE Syria

3
Turkey, Russia and Iran are leading a plan in favor of the Syrian regime which aims at ousting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) out of several strategic towns in north and east of Syria, a source said, according to Basnews.

Speaking to BasNews on condition of anonymity, the source explained that representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran have recently met and agreed on a plan to push the SDF out of Kobani, Ain Issa, Manbij, and Raqqa.

The three regional players, which all have a strong presence in Syria, are working to handover these areas to the Syrian Regime if the US remains silent, the source added.

To implement the plan, “the Russians and Iranians have given Turkey the green light to increase its military pressure on the SDF in these areas”.

According to the source, the same “catastrophic scenario” of Afrin is likely to happen in these areas where the Syrian regime eyes to take back.

“Therefore, the SDF believes that Turkey could launch another operation in Kobani, Ain Issa or Minbij to force the Kurds out and give the Syrian regime an excuse to move in.”

However, according to the source, Russia, Turkey and Iran cannot proceed with the plan without Washington’s approval, which is not given yet.

“The fate of the aforementioned regions depends on the reaction of Washington to the trilateral deal… However, the United States payed a great attention to the oil-rich regions, not the ones in target of this plot of Russia, Turkey, and Iran.”
Related Stories
Read
4

Kadhimi to Visit Washington for US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue: MP 06 July 2020 06:48 PM

2

Iran reports new 2,613 cases of coronavirus 06 July 2020 06:41 PM

1

PM Barzani Calls for "Accelerated" Reforms 06 July 2020 06:35 PM

زايد

Egypt, Iraq discuss fostering cooperation in health field over coronavirus 06 July 2020 04:52 PM

coronavirus iran

Iraqi Crisis Cell denies reaching stage of coexistence with coronavirus: INA 06 July 2020 04:48 PM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

Iraq to launch exceptional trip to return citizens stuck in UAE 06 July 2020 04:45 PM

kaabi

Salih, Kaabi stress necessity of speeding up approval of elections law 06 July 2020 04:42 PM

5

Iran says it built ‘missile cities’ along Gulf coast, warns enemies of ‘nightmare’ 06 July 2020 12:47 AM

Comments