Iran reports new 2,613 cases of coronavirus

A total of 2,613 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus across Iran within the past 24 hours, country’s health ministry confirmed on Monday.



The number of the people infected with the virus since its outbreak in Iran has now reached 243,051, according ministry spokesperson Sima Lari.



The death toll jumped to 11,731 by the 160 deaths recorded on Sunday, Lari added.



Iran is one of the countries hardly hit by the pandemic in the Middle East. Officials have previously made it clear that the country is going through its hardest year with the ongoing challenges.