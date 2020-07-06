Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 July 2020
Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule
Monday، 06 July 2020 06:41 PM

Iran reports new 2,613 cases of coronavirus

A total of 2,613 people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus across Iran within the past 24 hours, country’s health ministry confirmed on Monday.

The number of the people infected with the virus since its outbreak in Iran has now reached 243,051, according ministry spokesperson Sima Lari.

The death toll jumped to 11,731 by the 160 deaths recorded on Sunday, Lari added.

Iran is one of the countries hardly hit by the pandemic in the Middle East. Officials have previously made it clear that the country is going through its hardest year with the ongoing challenges.
