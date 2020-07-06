PM Barzani Calls for "Accelerated" Reforms

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday called for an acceleration in reforms, a statement said.



The Kurdish premier chaired a meeting via a video conference on Monday with the high-level reform committee as part of the ongoing efforts to "accelerate the implementation of the Reform Law," reads a statement by Barzani's office.



"In the meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and other ministers, Prime Minister Barzani emphasised the importance of the reform law and exploring new guidelines on the reform programme," the press release noted.



Officials, in the meantime, shed light on the reform roadmap, the statement said, adding that "the cabinet is due to convene and approve these guidelines."