Egypt, Iraq discuss fostering cooperation in health field over coronavirus

Minister of Health Hala Zayed received Saturday Iraqi Ambassador in Cairo Ahmed Nayef to discuss boosting cooperation in the health and medical field and sharing experiences amid the crisis of coronavirus pandemic, Egyptian state's MENA reported.



Zayed stressed Egypt's support to Iraq, praising the deep historic ties between the two countries.



The minister asserted that the Iraqis in Egypt would be treated on an equal footing with the Egyptians through providing them with all the medical and health services at the Health Ministry’s hospitals, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said.



The minister directed dispatching an urgent medical aid convoy to Baghdad, including face masks, disinfectants, and protective supplies, as well as the protocols the Health Ministry was using in treating the coronavirus patients.



For his side, Nayef congratulated Zayed on the success achieved in managing the coronavirus crisis and wished that the Egyptian expertise in tackling the pandemic shared with Iraq.