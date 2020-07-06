Iraqi Crisis Cell denies reaching stage of coexistence with coronavirus: INA

The Parliamentary Crisis Cell confirmed today, Monday, that Iraq has not reached the stage of coexistence with the Coronavirus.



Member of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell MP Ghayb al-Amiri told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "We have not reached the stage of coexistence with Coronavirus, as the government remains committed to implementing partial embargoes," noting that "in case of coexistence with the virus, the ban will be lifted permanently."



He added that "the total or partial ban is not sufficient unless the gatherings are prevented and the instructions of the Ministry of Health and the crisis cell are adhered to."



He noted that "the increase in the number of injuries is caused by the contempt of some citizens towards the application of health instructions, as well as the failure to impose strict procedures and severe penalties for violators."