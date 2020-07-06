Salih, Kaabi stress necessity of speeding up approval of elections law

Iraqi President Barham Salih met Monday at the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hassan Al-Kaabi.



The President and Kaabi, jointly discussed the recent developments of the political, security and economic situation in the country as they reviewed efforts made by the States bodies to confront the coronavirus outbreak.



Together, they agreed and emphasized that the Election Act which would appoint the date for an early and transparent election enabling all citizens to participate fairly, should be quickly approved