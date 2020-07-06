Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 06 July 2020 04:42 PM

Salih, Kaabi stress necessity of speeding up approval of elections law

kaabi

Iraqi President Barham Salih met Monday at the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hassan Al-Kaabi.


The President and Kaabi, jointly discussed the recent developments of the political, security and economic situation in the country as they reviewed efforts made by the States bodies to confront the coronavirus outbreak.


Together, they agreed and emphasized that the Election Act which would appoint the date for an early and transparent election enabling all citizens to participate fairly, should be quickly approved

Related Stories
Read
4

Kadhimi to Visit Washington for US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue: MP 06 July 2020 06:48 PM

3

Turkey, Russia, Iran Planning to Push Kurds Out of Several Strategic Towns in NE Syria 06 July 2020 06:45 PM

2

Iran reports new 2,613 cases of coronavirus 06 July 2020 06:41 PM

1

PM Barzani Calls for "Accelerated" Reforms 06 July 2020 06:35 PM

زايد

Egypt, Iraq discuss fostering cooperation in health field over coronavirus 06 July 2020 04:52 PM

coronavirus iran

Iraqi Crisis Cell denies reaching stage of coexistence with coronavirus: INA 06 July 2020 04:48 PM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

Iraq to launch exceptional trip to return citizens stuck in UAE 06 July 2020 04:45 PM

5

Iran says it built ‘missile cities’ along Gulf coast, warns enemies of ‘nightmare’ 06 July 2020 12:47 AM

Comments