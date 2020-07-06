Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 July 2020
Monday، 06 July 2020 12:47 AM

Iran says it built 'missile cities' along Gulf coast, warns enemies of 'nightmare'

5
Iran has built underground “missile cities” along the Gulf coastline, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy said on Sunday, warning of a “nightmare” for Iran’s “enemies,” according to Al Arabiya.

“We have missile-launching floating cities which we will display whenever our leaders see fit,” Rear Admiral Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadegh weekly.

The “enemy” knows about Iran’s “missile cities” but the information it has on them is false, said Tangsiri.

The region will be deprived of peace as long as US forces are present in it, he claimed.

“Wherever the Americans are, we are there too,” Tangsiri said, adding: “I said this years ago, if the Americans make one mistake, we will chase them to the Gulf of Mexico.”

“We will strangle the Americans in places they will not imagine,” he said.

Tangsiri said Iranian forces are present “everywhere” in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

“We are in places you will not even think of. We are your nightmare,” he said.
