The Iraqi Federal Police forces on Sunday seized a number of explosive devices belonging to the Islamic State (IS) in southeast of Kirkuk.



According to the information BasNews has obtained, the federal police during an operation in Hawija (some 55 kilometers southwest Kirkuk), managed to seize a great number of unexploded bombs.



The Islamic State is believed to have hideouts in various areas of Kirkuk as the militant group has lately begun to regroup itself in the country.

Copy Related Stories Iraqi Forces Discover Two IS Hideouts in Kirkuk with Multiple Explosive Devices