Kurdistan region reports new 267 coronavirus cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.



The health ministry said in a statement that



Twelve people died of the disease eight of them from Sulaimaniya province, 2 from the capital Erbil, and two others from the Garmiyan area, according to a statement by the health ministry.



The total number of the infections of COVID-19 in KRG is 7,315 out of which 252 patients died and 2,692 others have recovered from the disease

