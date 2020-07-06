Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 06 July 2020
Monday، 06 July 2020 12:37 AM

Kurdistan region reports new 267 coronavirus cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reported 267 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The health ministry said in a statement that 

Twelve people died of the disease eight of them from Sulaimaniya province, 2 from the capital Erbil, and two others from the Garmiyan area, according to a statement by the health ministry.

The total number of the infections of COVID-19 in KRG is 7,315 out of which 252 patients died  and 2,692 others have recovered from the disease
