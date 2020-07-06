Iraq Likely to Turn to UNSC to Protest Turkish Attacks

Iraq said on Sunday that it was possible for the country to turn to the United Nations Security Council to protest the recent Turkish attacks on its territory.



Speaking to reporters, Ahmed al-Sahaf, a spokesperson for Iraq's Foreign Ministry, pointed out that Baghdad and Ankara need to reach a political agreement to reduce tensions between the sides.



This comes as Turkey has recently begun an operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Kurdistan Region's border areas.



Sahaf further reminded that Iraq would turn to economic and trade measures to force Turkey to stop its attacks in the Kurdistan Region.