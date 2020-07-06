SDF Captures Four IS Members in Deir ez-Zor



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Sunday captured four members of the Islamic State (IS) in Syria's eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.



The SDF forces, backed by the US-led coalition helicopters, raided the village of al-Hussein near al-Uwar town of Deir ez-Zor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited "reliable sources".



At least four IS members were captured during the military campaign.



"Meanwhile, the security campaign coincided with the flight of helicopters affiliated with the International Coalition," the Britain-based monitoring group added.



Although the Islamic State jihadist group was defeated in Iraq and Syria in late 2017, the group has lately reorganized itself in the two neighboring countries.