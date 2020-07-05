Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced, Sunday, recording new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, 105 deaths and 2,125 infected, bringing the total number to 60,479 cases.



Baghdad, the capital, has the largest number of infections with 461 cases, Dhi Qar Governorate 357 cases, while 105 passed away and 1,940 patients recovered, stated ministry's statement.



According to the ministryآ’s statistics, the total number of cases in Iraq, including the Kurdistan region, reached 60,479, of whom 2,473 died, and 33,017 cases recovered.