Sunday, 05 July 2020
Sunday، 05 July 2020 06:40 PM

Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq

The Iraqi military said Sunday that a rocket aimed at Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, home of the U.S. Embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child.

Iraqi officials said the embassy's recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday. A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the U.S.

Embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rocket was launched late Saturday from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel, the military statement said. A child suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.
