Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 05 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 05 July 2020 02:15 PM

Rocket fired towards Baghdad Green Zone, child injured - military, police source

missile

A rocket fired towards Baghdad’s Green Zone, which hosts the U.S. and other embassies, fell just short causing damage to a home and injuring a child early on Sunday, the Iraqi military said. 


Security forces at the same time stopped another Katyusha rocket from being launched at Taji military air base north of Baghdad which hosts U.S. troops, a military statement added. 


The military gave no further details. U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility. 


A police and a medical source confirmed a child was lightly injured and said it was caused by rocket fragments that landed on a home. 

 

The police source said an anti-rocket system set up to defend the U.S. embassy, and which had been tested on Saturday, had shot down a rocket which exploded in mid-air before it could hit the Green Zone. 


Iraqi security forces raided a headquarters of the Kataib Hezbollah Iran-backed militia in southern Baghdad last week arresting more than a dozen members of the group on charges of involvement in rocket attacks. 
Most of whom were released shortly afterwards. 



Related Stories
Read
36824989c11417963ab775965da8f8a8-1-1

Iraq records new 105 fatalities, 2,125 COVID-19 cases 05 July 2020 07:05 PM

GettyImages-1191368144

Rocket fired toward US embassy in Iraq 05 July 2020 06:40 PM

2020-637288602314406571-440

Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region 05 July 2020 12:46 AM

Turkey-Iraq

Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance 04 July 2020 10:22 PM

Capture

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 04 July 2020 09:05 PM

3

Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths 04 July 2020 08:16 PM

6

Kirkuk: Nearly 100 Other People Test Positive for COVID-19 04 July 2020 07:46 PM

5

KRG Denies Reports of Oil Export Reduction 04 July 2020 07:26 PM

Comments