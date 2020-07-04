Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 05 July 2020
Breaking
Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule Coronavirus and sanctions hit Iran’s support of proxies in Iraq: Reuters Iraq and Kurdistan reach 'joint military work' agreement amid ISIS surge
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 04 July 2020 10:22 PM

Iraq sets up border posts to try to prevent Turkish advance

Turkey-Iraq
Iraqi troops were enforcing positions along the border with Turkey, officials said Friday, to prevent Turkish forces from advancing deeper into Iraqi territory after two weeks of airstrikes as Ankara continues to target a Kurdish group in northern Iraq.

Security officials said Ankara has established at least a dozen posts inside Iraqi territory as part of a military campaign to rout members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK, who Turkey says have safe havens in northern Iraq.
The airborne-and-land campaign, dubbed "Operation Claw-Tiger," began June 17 when Turkey airlifted troops into northern Iraq.

Since then, at least six Iraqi civilians have been killed as Turkish jets pound PKK targets, and several villages in Iraq's northern Kurdish region have been evacuated.

The invading Turkish troops set up posts in the Zakho district in northern province of Dohuk, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) inside Iraqi territory, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military operations.

Zerevan Musa, mayor of Darkar, said there were five Turkish posts close to his town, including two on the nearby Mt. Khankiri. He said Turkish airstrikes have hit Sharanish and Banka villages in the area.

"We demand from both sides, the Turkish government and the PKK, to keep their fight away from us," said Qadir Sharanshi, a resident from Sharanshi village. He said his village has been hit several times.

Iraqi border guards erected two posts along the Khankiri range, said Brig. Delir Zebari, commander of the First Brigade of the Iraqi Border Guards, tasked with securing a 245-kilometer (153-mile) stretch of border territory.
Speaking from the brigade base, he told The Associated Press that his troops' task is to "eliminate attacks on civilians in the area."

Turkey regularly carries out air and ground attacks against the PKK in northern Iraq. It says neither the Iraqi government nor the regional Iraqi Kurdish administration have taken measures to combat the group. The recent incursion into Iraqi territory has drawn condemnation from Baghdad, which has summoned Ankara's ambassador to Iraq twice since the campaign was launched.

Turkey maintains that until the Iraqi government take actions against the PKK, it will continue to target the Kurdish group, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union for its decades-long insurgency within Turkey.

Turkey's latest campaign poses a dilemma for the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, which relies on Turkey for oil exports through a pipeline running from Iraq's Kirkuk province to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Kaiwan Kawa, a 30-year-old store owner displaced with his family from the area, said a Turkish airstrike last month struck his mini market in the village of Kuna Masi in Sulaymaniyah province. The airstrike targeted a pickup truck with PKK members who had stopped by his store to buy some eggs. At least one of the fighters was killed, his body torn to pieces, Kawa said.

Mr Kawa's wife, Payman Talib, 31, lost a leg in the bombing while their 6-year-old son, Hezhwan, had shrapnel wounds to the head. Doctors say it's too dangerous to remove the shrapnel.

Mr Kawa said he had opened the shop just a month before. Now he can never go back.

"I will always carry the fear in my heart," he said. "It will never be the same."
Related Stories
Read
2020-637288602314406571-440

Baghdad calls for ‘immediate end’ to Turkish offensive in Kurdistan Region 05 July 2020 12:46 AM

Capture

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq push their gains on July 4 04 July 2020 09:05 PM

3

Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths 04 July 2020 08:16 PM

6

Kirkuk: Nearly 100 Other People Test Positive for COVID-19 04 July 2020 07:46 PM

5

KRG Denies Reports of Oil Export Reduction 04 July 2020 07:26 PM

4

Coronavirus: Iran Reports 2,499 New Cases, 148 Deaths 04 July 2020 07:24 PM

3

WHO Bridging the Shortfall in Oxygen Supply in Iraq 04 July 2020 07:22 PM

2

Former Interior Minister Appointed as Iraq’s New National Security Advisor: Report 04 July 2020 07:20 PM

Comments