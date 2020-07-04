Iraq confirms 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, 106 more deaths

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,334 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 58,354.



The ministry also reported 106 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 2,368 in the country.



It also said that 1,477 people recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 31,077.



The new cases were recorded after 9,516 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, and a total of 589,377 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the ministry's statement.



The ministry attributed the recent increase of COVID-19 infections to the lack of compliance of the citizens to health instructions, as well as to the increase in the testing capacity due to the increase of labs in Baghdad and the other Iraqi provinces.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.



China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.