Saturday, 04 July 2020
Saturday، 04 July 2020 07:46 PM

Kirkuk: Nearly 100 Other People Test Positive for COVID-19

Kirkuk Health Department said on Thursday that nearly 100 new infections with coronavirus have been confirmed.

Saman Yaba, a spokesperson for the department, told BasNews that at least 97 people have been found infected with the novel virus over the past day.

Moreover, he said, "five other people have also lost their lives due to coronavirus."

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the disputed Kurdish province, a total of 1,395 infections, as well as 68 deaths, have been confirmed with 456 cases remaining active.
