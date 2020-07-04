Former Interior Minister Appointed as Iraq’s New National Security Advisor: Report



Falih Fayadh’s service as the Iraqi National Security Advisor has been terminated with the appointment of Qasim al-Araji, the former minister of interior, al-Sumaria News said.



The report said that the appointment of al-Araji to the post was confirmed by a “well-informed source”. However, it did not identify the source.



The report also claimed that Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, the former commander of Iraq’s counter-terrorism service was appointed to the position of National Security Service, an institution also previously ran by Fayadh.



The new appointments come as part of a reshuffling by the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who previously served as Iraq’s head of Intelligence Service.