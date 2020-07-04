Iraqi Foreign Ministry Issues Clarification on Lebanese Protesters Attack on Iraqi Delegation



Following reports claiming that an Iraqi government delegation was attacked by protesters in Lebanon, the foreign ministry of Iraqi issues a clarification.



According to media reports on Friday, a group of protesters stormed a restaurant where a high-level Iraqi delegation was hosted by the ministers of the Lebanese government.



Iraq’s foreign ministry clarified in a short statement on Saturday that the protesters attacked the Lebanese delegation and not the Iraqis.



The Iraqi delegation, led by the oil minister, was in Beirut for talks to export Iraq’s oil to Lebanon, reports said, noting that the protesters were angry for the fact that Hezbollah is believed to be part of the deal.