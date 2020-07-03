Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 04 July 2020
Friday، 03 July 2020 09:52 PM

Kurdistn to receive medical aid from WHO

Kurdistan Region Health Minister Saman Barzinji revealed on Thursday that the World Health Organization (WHO) will deliver medical assistance to the autonomous region soon.

The Kurdish health minister said in a statement that he spoke with the WHO secretary-general on Thursday via a video conference and briefed him on the latest updates about the coronavirus pandemic in the Kurdistan Region.

He further pointed out that WHO has agreed to deliver assistance to the Kurdistan Region next week.

The Kurdistan Region has so far registered a total of 6,657 infections with 2,163 recoveries and 223 deaths since early March.
