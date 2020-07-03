Over 60 Kurdistani Journalists Infected with COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Kurdistan Region, 61 journalists have been infected, said the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.



Head of the syndicate, Azad Hamadamin, told BasNews that one of the infected journalists died in the recent weeks in Sulaymaniyah.



He also revealed that four female journalists are among the infected.



Following almost two months of relatively low infection numbers, Kurdistan Region is now witnessing a sharp spike of COVID-19 cases with rapid increase of the death toll.



As of today (3rd July), Kurdistan Region has recorded 6,653 coronavirus cases with 223 deaths.

