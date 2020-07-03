Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 04 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule Coronavirus and sanctions hit Iran’s support of proxies in Iraq: Reuters Iraq and Kurdistan reach 'joint military work' agreement amid ISIS surge Turkey's medical aid arrives in Iraq amid pandemic Rising virus cases and oxygen shortages in Iraq stoke outrage, fears cf 'chaos' France threatens Turkey with sanctions over Libya intervention How Iraq and the United States can further the strategic dialogue
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 03 July 2020 09:44 PM

Iraq: COVID-19 Cases Pass 56,000

3
The Iraqi health ministry revealed on Friday that the number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus has now surpassed 56,000 across the country.

The ministry further explained that it had recorded 2,312 new infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, including those confirmed in the Kurdistan Region.

A total of 766 cases were in the capital Baghdad, according to the ministry.

Moreover, at least 102 more people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 2,262.

Out of the total number of cases, the ministry noted, 29,600 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus and returned home.
Related Stories
Read
7c6c91c7678ccef741ecb014368d020b_L

Kurdistn to receive medical aid from WHO 03 July 2020 09:52 PM

4

Over 60 Kurdistani Journalists Infected with COVID-19 03 July 2020 09:48 PM

2

Bomb Blast Targets SDF Vehicle in Deir ez-Zor 03 July 2020 09:28 PM

60a9d6972c40b9ec7dc118903d9a0942_L

KRG Confirms nearly 190 Coronavirus Cases 03 July 2020 09:23 PM

kadh

PM: Government serious about fighting corruption 03 July 2020 04:12 PM

min

Interior, Labor ministers discuss cooperation in facing coronavirus 03 July 2020 04:09 PM

oil

Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan 02 July 2020 11:59 PM

IZ6EVVQf

Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village 02 July 2020 11:56 PM

Comments