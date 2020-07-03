Iraq: COVID-19 Cases Pass 56,000

The Iraqi health ministry revealed on Friday that the number of people so far diagnosed with coronavirus has now surpassed 56,000 across the country.



The ministry further explained that it had recorded 2,312 new infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, including those confirmed in the Kurdistan Region.



A total of 766 cases were in the capital Baghdad, according to the ministry.



Moreover, at least 102 more people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 2,262.



Out of the total number of cases, the ministry noted, 29,600 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus and returned home.