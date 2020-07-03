Bomb Blast Targets SDF Vehicle in Deir ez-Zor

A bomb explosion on Friday targeted a vehicle of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria's eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.



The incident reportedly took place in the village of al-Dahlal where an IED went off while an SDF vehicle was passing through, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a report.



It did not result in any casualties, the monitor said, noting that the SDF fighters managed to find and dismantle two other IEDs near the scene.



This comes only a day after unidentified armed men, believed to be members of the Islamic State (IS) assassinated an SDF fighter in al-Sabha village of Deir ez-Zor province.