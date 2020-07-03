KRG Confirms nearly 190 Coronavirus Cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday reported nearly 190 more cases of coronavirus, according to Basnews.



At least 39 people were found positive for the coronavirus in the capital Erbil, 44 were in Garmiyan, ten in Raparin areas, 89 in Sulaimaniya, and five others were in Duhok provinces.



The health ministry explained that seven people in Sulaimaniya province and another in Garmiyan area also died due to COVID-19.



The Kurdistan Region, since early March, has confirmed a total of 6,844 cases with 2,252 recoveries and 231 deaths.