Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 03 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule Coronavirus and sanctions hit Iran’s support of proxies in Iraq: Reuters Iraq and Kurdistan reach 'joint military work' agreement amid ISIS surge Turkey's medical aid arrives in Iraq amid pandemic Rising virus cases and oxygen shortages in Iraq stoke outrage, fears cf 'chaos' France threatens Turkey with sanctions over Libya intervention How Iraq and the United States can further the strategic dialogue
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 03 July 2020 04:12 PM

PM: Government serious about fighting corruption

kadh

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed Thursday, that the government is serious about fighting corruption and holding accountable those who blackmail the private sector, while noting that the doors of his office are open to businessmen to submit complaints about any blackmail they may face.


 The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi received a delegation representing a number of Iraqi businessmen and listened during the meeting to businessmen's observations on their business and investments in Iraq, the problems and challenges facing them, and the obstacles that stand a stumbling block to stimulating private sector work in the country, and ways to overcome it.


 Al-Kadhmi stressed that "the current government is a government of consensus, solidarity and national understanding to overcome the crisis and cross Iraq to safety, and not a government to settle accounts, so that it affects the provision of services to the citizen and achieve what he aspires, but the target is corrupt," noting that "Iraq is going through many challenges today."  At the forefront is the Corona pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, calling on all parties, unions, as well as the private sector, and social actors to unite and cooperate to face these challenges.

Related Stories
Read
min

Interior, Labor ministers discuss cooperation in facing coronavirus 03 July 2020 04:09 PM

oil

Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan 02 July 2020 11:59 PM

IZ6EVVQf

Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village 02 July 2020 11:56 PM

download

New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule 02 July 2020 07:44 PM

521442Image1

Iraq and Kurdistan reach 'joint military work' agreement amid ISIS surge 02 July 2020 05:17 PM

thumbs_b_c_ec59d00476384c7eeaf014f26f978a56

Turkey's medical aid arrives in Iraq amid pandemic 01 July 2020 08:39 PM

gettyimages-1217737478-9a331937bdb8a94762223f7a32471c968e5c037e-s800-c85

Rising virus cases and oxygen shortages in Iraq stoke outrage, fears cf 'chaos' 01 July 2020 08:35 PM

oil

Iraq to halve Basra oil exports in July: agent 01 July 2020 03:21 PM

Comments