PM: Government serious about fighting corruption

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi confirmed Thursday, that the government is serious about fighting corruption and holding accountable those who blackmail the private sector, while noting that the doors of his office are open to businessmen to submit complaints about any blackmail they may face.



The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Al-Kadhmi received a delegation representing a number of Iraqi businessmen and listened during the meeting to businessmen's observations on their business and investments in Iraq, the problems and challenges facing them, and the obstacles that stand a stumbling block to stimulating private sector work in the country, and ways to overcome it.



Al-Kadhmi stressed that "the current government is a government of consensus, solidarity and national understanding to overcome the crisis and cross Iraq to safety, and not a government to settle accounts, so that it affects the provision of services to the citizen and achieve what he aspires, but the target is corrupt," noting that "Iraq is going through many challenges today." At the forefront is the Corona pandemic and its repercussions on the economy, calling on all parties, unions, as well as the private sector, and social actors to unite and cooperate to face these challenges.