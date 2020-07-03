Interior, Labor ministers discuss cooperation in facing coronavirus

Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi on Thursday discussed with the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Adel Al-Rikabi, cooperation in dealing with the Coronavirus.



A statement of the media office of the Minister of Interior, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said that "Al-Ghanmi met the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and discussed with him a number of issues of common concern."



The statement added that "the two sides discussed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the two ministries to provide the best services to citizens, especially during the current stage and health conditions due to the Corona virus pandemic," stressing that "solidarity and solidarity between the children of the noble people will have positive results on Iraqi society."