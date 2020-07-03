Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 03 July 2020
Friday، 03 July 2020 04:03 PM

Libyan Parliament: Russia says will urge implementing Cairo Declaration

aguila

The Libyan Parliament said Russia affirmed that the Libyan Parliament represents the Libyan people and noted that it would urge the international community to implement the Cairo declaration.

 

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced Saturday 06/06/2020 a new political initiative aimed at ending the conflict in Libya, Egypt's MENA reported.

 

Sisi revealed the initiative during a joint press conference following a tripartite meeting held today with Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, and Speaker of Libya's House of Representatives Aguila Saleh.

