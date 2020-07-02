Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 03 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village Mysterious explosion and fire damage Iranian nuclear enrichment facility New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule Coronavirus and sanctions hit Iran’s support of proxies in Iraq: Reuters Iraq and Kurdistan reach 'joint military work' agreement amid ISIS surge Turkey's medical aid arrives in Iraq amid pandemic Rising virus cases and oxygen shortages in Iraq stoke outrage, fears cf 'chaos' France threatens Turkey with sanctions over Libya intervention How Iraq and the United States can further the strategic dialogue
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 02 July 2020 11:59 PM

Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan

oil
The Iraqi government on Thursday suspended oil exports to Jordan until further notice, the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.

Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said in a statement that Iraq's suspension of its daily oil exports was due to the falling oil prices.

He further noted that the crude oil supply agreement between the two countries covers seven percent of Jordan's daily needs, hoping that oil imports from Iraq would soon be resumed.

Iraq has been exporting crude oil to Jordan for years while it is currently struggling with a dramatic fall in the oil prices which is the country's main source of revenues.
Related Stories
Read
IZ6EVVQf

Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village 02 July 2020 11:56 PM

download

New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal ISIS rule 02 July 2020 07:44 PM

521442Image1

Iraq and Kurdistan reach 'joint military work' agreement amid ISIS surge 02 July 2020 05:17 PM

thumbs_b_c_ec59d00476384c7eeaf014f26f978a56

Turkey's medical aid arrives in Iraq amid pandemic 01 July 2020 08:39 PM

gettyimages-1217737478-9a331937bdb8a94762223f7a32471c968e5c037e-s800-c85

Rising virus cases and oxygen shortages in Iraq stoke outrage, fears cf 'chaos' 01 July 2020 08:35 PM

oil

Iraq to halve Basra oil exports in July: agent 01 July 2020 03:21 PM

Capture

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq says it will never surrender weapons 01 July 2020 12:36 AM

4

KRG Seeking Agreement with Baghdad to Preserve Constitutional Rights of Its People: PM Barzani 30 June 2020 09:01 PM

Comments