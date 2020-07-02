Iraq suspends oil exports to Jordan

The Iraqi government on Thursday suspended oil exports to Jordan until further notice, the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.



Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati said in a statement that Iraq's suspension of its daily oil exports was due to the falling oil prices.



He further noted that the crude oil supply agreement between the two countries covers seven percent of Jordan's daily needs, hoping that oil imports from Iraq would soon be resumed.



Iraq has been exporting crude oil to Jordan for years while it is currently struggling with a dramatic fall in the oil prices which is the country's main source of revenues.