Turkish army bombards Kurdistan border village

The Turkish army on Thursday bombarded a border village in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province with no casualties confirmed, a report said.



Turkish warplanes on Thursday early morning reportedly shelled the village of Bare Gare in Amedi town of Duhok province, causing fire to agricultural fields, sources told The Baghdad Post.



Moreover, Turkish artilleries bombarded an area near the two villages of Kesta and Chalke in the Barwari Balla area of Amedi, the report added.



The new bombardments were part of Ankara's ongoing "Operation Claw-Tiger" against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish armed group recognized as a "terrorist organisation" by Turkey.