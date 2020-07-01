Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 01 July 2020 03:15 PM

Iran: ‘No military solution’ for Syria in talks with Russia, Turkey

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said there is “no military solution” for Syria on Wednesday during a video conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts about the war-torn country.
“The Islamic republic believes the only solution to the Syrian crisis is political and not a military solution,” Rouhani said in a televised opening address.
“We continue to support the inter-Syrian dialogue and underline our determination to fight the terrorism of ISIS, Al-Qaeda and other related groups.”
