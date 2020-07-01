Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 01 July 2020
Wednesday، 01 July 2020 02:52 PM

Iran says two Swedes arrested in crackdown on drugs trafficking network

Iran has arrested two Swedish nationals in crackdown on an international drugs trafficking network, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, adding that a large amount of synthetic narcotics have been seized by the police. 


“As part of Iran’s fight against drugs trafficking, the members of an international narcotics trafficking network have been arrested and two Swedish nationals are among them,” Tasnim said without giving further information. 


“A huge amount of seized drugs from this network were dangerous synthetic narcotics.”

