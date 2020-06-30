KRG Seeking Agreement with Baghdad to Preserve Constitutional Rights of Its People: PM Barzani

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue working for an agreement with the federal government of Iraq in order to preserve the constitutional rights of its people, said Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.



The remarks were made during a meeting held via a video conference, during which the KRG delegation for negotiations with Baghdad, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, briefed the cabinet on the progress of the talks.



“Kurdistan Region defends its rights stipulated in the Constitution of Iraq, and it will not compromise on them,” the readout of the meeting quoted PM Barzani.



The KRG delegation, including Talabani and several cabinet ministers, visited Baghdad last week and held separate meetings with top Iraqi officials, including PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



However, they are yet to reach a final agreement with Baghdad while both sides have shown commitment to continue the negotiations for the best of people.