Fatih Alliance to Invite Iraqi PM for Parliament Questioning Session

The Fatih Alliance bloc at the Iraqi parliament is working to invite Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to attend a questioning session at the legislature.



MP Ahmed Kinani, from the Shia Fatih Alliance, told Iraq’s Shafaq News that they have started collecting signatures so to invite the prime minister to the parliament.



He explained that Fatih Alliance believes that Kadhimi’s cabinet has failed in fighting the new coronavirus outbreak, for which the prime minister should answer.



However, political observers believe that the invitation is rather a move to challenge Kadhimi after he ordered the capture of several Kataib Hezbolloh — one of the armed militia groups operating under the command of Hashd al-Shaabi — for planning to carry out a rocket attack on Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.



Despite the fact that the Hezbollah militiamen were soon released for “lack of reliable evidence”, their capture has created a rift between the Shia majority in Iraq.



The militiamen appeared in videos and photos burning the US and Israeli flags together with Kadhmi’s pictures after they were released.

