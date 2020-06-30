Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 01 July 2020
Breaking
Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq says it will never surrender weapons Saudi Arabia: UN Aramco attacks report ‘leaves no doubt’ over Iran’s hostile intentions Iraq reports 1,749 new coronavirus cases Iraq reports 2,140 new coronavirus cases, 96 deaths Iraqi Olympic weightlifter dies of coronavirus Four Iraqi soldiers killed and wounded in ISIS attack in Diyala Iraq still in the 1st wave of coronavirus: Health Minister Iran going through toughest year with US sanctions, virus outbreak: Rouhani Kurdistan reports 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, Rising total to 185 Baghdad calls on Ankara to stop violating Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 30 June 2020 08:59 PM

Fatih Alliance to Invite Iraqi PM for Parliament Questioning Session

5
The Fatih Alliance bloc at the Iraqi parliament is working to invite Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to attend a questioning session at the legislature.

MP Ahmed Kinani, from the Shia Fatih Alliance, told Iraq’s Shafaq News that they have started collecting signatures so to invite the prime minister to the parliament.

He explained that Fatih Alliance believes that Kadhimi’s cabinet has failed in fighting the new coronavirus outbreak, for which the prime minister should answer.

However, political observers believe that the invitation is rather a move to challenge Kadhimi after he ordered the capture of several Kataib Hezbolloh — one of the armed militia groups operating under the command of Hashd al-Shaabi — for planning to carry out a rocket attack on Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone.

Despite the fact that the Hezbollah militiamen were soon released for “lack of reliable evidence”, their capture has created a rift between the Shia majority in Iraq.

The militiamen appeared in videos and photos burning the US and Israeli flags together with Kadhmi’s pictures after they were released.
Related Stories
Read
Capture

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq says it will never surrender weapons 01 July 2020 12:36 AM

4

KRG Seeking Agreement with Baghdad to Preserve Constitutional Rights of Its People: PM Barzani 30 June 2020 09:01 PM

3

Iraq Reports 104 Deaths, Nearly 2,000 Infections in 24 Hours 30 June 2020 08:57 PM

2

Thick Smoke Fills Northern Tehran Sky after Major Blast 30 June 2020 08:51 PM

1

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Jumps to over 6,000 30 June 2020 08:49 PM

5

Kurdistan Parliament resumes its sessions after self-quarantine 30 June 2020 12:37 AM

4

Four bodies of ISIS victims found in household garden in Sinjar district 30 June 2020 12:34 AM

2

KRG Reports 232 Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths 30 June 2020 12:28 AM

Comments