Iraq Reports 104 Deaths, Nearly 2,000 Infections in 24 Hours

Iraq’s health ministry said on Tuesday it had recorded 104 more deaths related to the new coronavirus infection within the past 24 hours only.



According to an official statement by the ministry, 12,425 people were tested within the same period, from which 1,958 people were found infected.



Baghdad remains the worst affected province in Iraq, the records show.



The virus has so far claimed the lives of 1,943 people, including the 203 deaths in Kurdistan Region.



The total number of cases has reached 49,109, the ministry confirmed.