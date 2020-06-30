Thick Smoke Fills Northern Tehran Sky after Major Blast

A large explosion was heard in northern Tehran on Tuesday evening, filling the sky with thick smoke.



Footages allegedly show a building burning in flames somewhere near Tajrish Square.



Preliminary reports said the building belonged to Sina Hospital.



There were no immediate statements from the Iranian government, and casualties were not known.

Footage allegedly shows an explosion somewhere close to Tajrish square, north of #Tehran #Iran. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/ejiG0ZOLNi — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) June 30, 2020