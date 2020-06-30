Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Jumps to over 6,000

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, saying the total number of infections has now reached 6,144.

Following days of high death toll numbers, the ministry said only seven people had died from the novel virus within the past 24 hours.

According to the latest updates, the pandemic disease has so far claimed the lives of 207 people in the four provinces of Kurdistan.

Sulaymaniyah remains the worst-hit province with 4,410 cases, then comes Erbil with 1,380.



