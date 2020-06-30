Kurdistan Parliament resumes its sessions after self-quarantine

The Kurdistan Region Parliament on Monday resumed its regular sessions after a two-week-long quarantine in place to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus after a member of parliament, along with a number of staff, contracted the virus.



In its first session, the Kurdistan Parliament will have two topics on its agenda: “voting on the resolution on [extending the deadline for MPs to submit] proposals for bills and resolutions,” and a discussion on “extending the current Spring Session of the second year,” per the Kurdistan Parliament’s website.



In early June, the parliament suspended its sessions following “some” of its staff members and a member of parliament contracting the coronavirus.