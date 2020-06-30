One More Political Deal to Extend Transitional Period in Sudan

“Al-Ain News” reported that an agreement between the transitional government in Sudan and negotiators of the armed struggle movements is about to be set, which extends the transitional period to 4 years, instead of 3 in this country.





The report quoted sources, who asked not to be named, that the Supreme Peace Council headed by Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister agreed to extend the transitional period to 4 years, starting at the final signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement.





In addition, members of the armed struggle movements who signed the peace agreement will be excluded from the provisions of Article 20 that prevent the occupants of constitutional positions in the councils of sovereignty and ministers and states or governors of the provinces from running in the upcoming elections.





Regarding power, it was agreed to increase the members of the Transitional Sovereign Council and grant the Revolutionary Front two seats, while 4 ministries would be granted to the revolutionary Front.





The sources pointed out that there are differences in opinions regarding members of the Legislative Council, and the sources expected the number to increase to 400 seats instead of 300.





The mediation team approved confidence-building measures between the two parties, including the release of prisoners of war, the dropping of absentee rulings, the ban imposed by the Omar Bashir regime on some leaders of armed factions, and the opening of humanitarian corridors to relief those affected by the war.





The measures also stipulated that the formation of the Legislative Council and the appointment of state governors be postponed until an agreement on peace in war zones is reached, so that leaders of the armed rebellion can participate in the transitional authority.











The capital of South Sudan, “Juba” hosted internal consultative meetings between the components of the armed movements, culminating in the unification of all factions in the Revolutionary Front Alliance, and assigned its leadership to Al-Hadi Idris Yahya.





The Peace Council includes members of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the President of the Transitional Cabinet, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice, and the Minister of Federal Governance, as well as three experts.