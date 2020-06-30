KRG Reports 232 Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday reported that it had confirmed 232 new coronavirus cases with 14 more deaths over the past day.



A statement by the health ministry explained that at least 1,771 suspects have gone through medical checks for COVID-19 across the Kurdistan Region since yesterday.



A total of 85 infections were detected in the capital Erbil, 59 in Garmiyan, 27 in Raparin areas, 46 in Duhok, 14 in Halabja, and one in Duhok province.



Meanwhile, 11 patients in Sulaimaniya and three others in Halabja, Raparin, and Erbil lost their lives.



The Kurdistan Region has