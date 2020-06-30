New Mass Grave of Yezidis Found near Mosul

A new mass grave of Yezidis has been found near the Iraqi city of Mosul, a report said on Monday.



The grave, which was discovered on Monday in the area of Kaske located between Mosul and Tal Afar, included 600 bodies of Yezidis, according to Kurdistan 24.



The victims were most probably abducted by the Islamic State (IS) jihadists in 2014 when the militant group attacked Sinjar as part of other strategic areas in Iraq.



The Islamic State, other than killing hundreds of Yezidi men, women, and children in Sinjar, they also kidnapped more than 6,000 civilians, the fate of nearly half of whom still remains unknown.